Frank Billeck, 79, of Chandler, AZ, formerly of Buffalo Grove, IL. Beloved husband for 59 years of Elaine, née Witt; devoted father of Lorne (Sharon) Billeck and Scott (Peggy) Billeck; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Luke, Meghan, and Nicholas; dear brother of Irene (late Robert) Narens; treasured dog-dad of Shana. Funeral service Monday, July 13, 10:30 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
. For funeral info: 847-256-5700.