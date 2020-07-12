1/1
Frank Billeck
Frank Billeck, 79, of Chandler, AZ, formerly of Buffalo Grove, IL. Beloved husband for 59 years of Elaine, née Witt; devoted father of Lorne (Sharon) Billeck and Scott (Peggy) Billeck; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Luke, Meghan, and Nicholas; dear brother of Irene (late Robert) Narens; treasured dog-dad of Shana. Funeral service Monday, July 13, 10:30 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. For funeral info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
