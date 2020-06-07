Frank Braun of Westmont passed away on May 28, 2020, at Hinsdale Hospital. He was born in Chicago on January 28, 1948. Beloved son of the late Al and Jeanette (nee Esposito) Braun. Dear father of David (Kathy) Braun and grandfather of Tyler, Hannah, and Jaxtin Braun. Fond brother of Jeanette (Ed) Torba and the late Joseph Braun. Dear cousin to John (Bonnie) Calafa, Richard (Marilyn) Calafa, Liane Callahan and Gina Copitas. Although wheelchair-bound for over 40 years, Frankie continued to have a very positive attitude and a strong zest for life. We wish him peace in heaven. A private family interment to be held. God bless you, Frankie. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 7 to Jun. 11, 2020.