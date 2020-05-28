Frank Campagna
1927 - 2020
Frank Campagna, 93, of South Barrington, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. He was born on Jan. 5, 1927 in Triggiano, Italy to the late Joseph and Filomena (nee Ottolino) Campagna. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lucy (nee Roca); children, Philomena (Bob) Kreiling, Joseph (Grethe) Campagna, Mary Campagna, Frances (Ronald) Leston; grandchildren, Rebecca (Michael), Danielle, Bobby, Jacqueline, Dylan, Nicolette, Natalie and Brian; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Addison and Xander; sisters, Antonia Minardi and Rosa Lagioia; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Angela, Carmela, John and Elvira. Services and interment for Frank will be held privately for his immediate family. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
