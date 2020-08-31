Frank Cavalluzzi, age 81, of Des Plaines, beloved husband of Dolores nee Hendzel; loving father of Tina Cavalluzzi and the late Angelo Cavalluzzi; cherished grandfather of Amber and Brandi Stoneman; dear brother of Angelo (Linda) Cavalluzzi; great grandfather, uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday 10:30 am. at St Juliana Church 7201 N. Oketo Ave, (corner of Oketo and Touhy) Chicago, Mass 11:30 am. Entombment St Adalbert Mausoleum. Due to current conditions masks are required for the church and cemetery services. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com