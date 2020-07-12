Frank D. Jackson, age 79, United States Air Force Veteran, passed away July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Johnson) for 51 years. Loving father of Kelly (Jr) Rosales and Tracy Jackson. Cherished grandfather of Amber, Alyssa, Abby and Ashley. Frank was an Oak Forest Park District Commissioner for 25 years and retired from Realty Executives in 2018. He traveled most of his life, but his paradise was Hawaii where he will forever "Hang Loose".
Visitation Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 8:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:15 am at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave, Oak Forest, IL. Private Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Frank's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, 800-272-3900. www.alz.org
For information: 708-687-2990.