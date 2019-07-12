Frank De Vita, 97, passed away on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Blanche De Vita, nee Gilbert; loving father of Maria (William) Burg, Anthony De Vita (Catherine McLaughlin), Michelle (Arthur) Fong Jr. and Jean (Vito) Ferri; grandfather of William Anthony Burg, Michael Sean Burg, Jeanne De Vita, AnnMarie (Brunell) Mori, Arthur Muir Fong III and to the late Anthony Joseph De Vita and Ralphy Vito Ferri; great-grandfather of Emi, Fia and Jasper. Frank served as a combat medic in WWII in Europe attached to the 390th Military Police Battalion and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. After the war, he continued to serve his Country in the Reserves and National Guard where he attained the rank of First Lieutenant. Before retiring, Frank spend 31 years as an insurance agent and manager. Frank was ordained as a Permanent Deacon in the Roman Catholic Church in 1974 and served the Catholic community of Divine Providence where he assisted in hospital and parish ministry. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to Divine Providence Church, 2550 Mayfair, Westchester, IL 60154. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019