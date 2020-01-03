|
Frank DeRoo, 88, of Bartlett for 60 years, passed away Tuesday, December 31. An avid Cubs fan, Frank was an Army Veteran of the Korean war, a 50 year usher at St. Peter Damian Church in Bartlett where he was a member of the Men's Club, and former President of the Bartlett Lions Club. Beloved husband of Dorothy(nee Wolf) for 65 years; loving father of Susan(Joseph) Baker, Debra DeRoo, Michael(Susan Williams), David DeRoo, Kathleen(Randy Rasner) DeRoo, Kevin(Cheryl Lamont), Timothy(Patricia Coughlin), Mary(Cameron) Lowdon, and Mark(Michelle Anderson); dear grandfather of Christopher(Megan) DeRoo, Kayce(Jeremy) Piepenbrink, Kyle(Lisa) DeRoo, Samantha(Seth) Engdahl, Alexa DeRoo, Brittney DeRoo, Jacob DeRoo, William DeRoo, and George Lowdon; proud great grandfather of Colin, Henry, Jack, Nora-Ellen, and Amelia; fond brother of Jeanette DeRoo. Visitation Friday, January 3 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd.(at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Saturday 10:45am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory to St. Peter Damian Church. Mass 11:30am. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial to St. Jude at , appreciated. Info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020