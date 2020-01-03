Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:45 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
Frank DeRoo Obituary
Frank DeRoo, 88, of Bartlett for 60 years, passed away Tuesday, December 31. An avid Cubs fan, Frank was an Army Veteran of the Korean war, a 50 year usher at St. Peter Damian Church in Bartlett where he was a member of the Men's Club, and former President of the Bartlett Lions Club. Beloved husband of Dorothy(nee Wolf) for 65 years; loving father of Susan(Joseph) Baker, Debra DeRoo, Michael(Susan Williams), David DeRoo, Kathleen(Randy Rasner) DeRoo, Kevin(Cheryl Lamont), Timothy(Patricia Coughlin), Mary(Cameron) Lowdon, and Mark(Michelle Anderson); dear grandfather of Christopher(Megan) DeRoo, Kayce(Jeremy) Piepenbrink, Kyle(Lisa) DeRoo, Samantha(Seth) Engdahl, Alexa DeRoo, Brittney DeRoo, Jacob DeRoo, William DeRoo, and George Lowdon; proud great grandfather of Colin, Henry, Jack, Nora-Ellen, and Amelia; fond brother of Jeanette DeRoo. Visitation Friday, January 3 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd.(at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Saturday 10:45am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory to St. Peter Damian Church. Mass 11:30am. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial to St. Jude at , appreciated. Info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
