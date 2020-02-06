|
|
Frank E. Cicero, 90, US Army, of Vernon Hills, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Frank served overseas during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning from service, he dedicated 38 years to Helene Curtis as the company's accountant. He was a devoted man of faith, never missing Sunday Mass.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Shirley; his loving children Alan and Lynn; his adoring grandchildren Tony, Ashley and Gina; and adoring siblings the late Joseph (Nancy) and Amelia (Jerome).
Visitation for Frank will be Friday February 7th from 4-8 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville where there will be a prayer service and military honors. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020