Wilkinson , Frank E. Sr. Frank E. Wilkinson Sr. age 84 of Crete, Illinois passed away on June 15, 2019. Beloved husband to Betty (nee Hose); loving father to Cindy (Don) Damler, Sandy McCluskey, Frank 'Ed" Wilkinson Jr., Rebecca (Chris) Veste and Andrew Wilkinson. Proud grandfather to Emma, Ethan, Nick, Elizabeth, Chris, Courtney, Aaron, Blake, Bailey, Hugh, Wade, Lauren, Marissa, and Alexis; Great grandfather of 12. Cherished brother to late Vivian Phar, late Margaret Hungerford, late Gerald Wilkinson, late John Wilkinson, Mona Alka and JoAnn Neeley. Frank was a great business man; owner of Tube Cleaning Inc. and Crete Self Storage. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force. All donations will go to The William J Riley Memorial Residence where Frank spent his last day.
Visitation Thursday, June 20th from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Crete Funeral Home,1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral service will be at 11AM on Friday at the funeral home. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL. Info: (708) 672- 7600. Cretefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019