Frank F. Pipal, age 92 of Western Springs; born in Chicago on August 23, 1927 and passed away August 23, 2019. Loving husband of Margaret Pipal (d. 2017); father of ten: Tom (Diana), Samantha (Bill), Joe, Karen (Donald), Frank, Marge (Tom), John (Mary), Rob (Dawn), Charlie (Sue) and Annie (Vilem);
grandfather of 18; and great-grandfather of 14. His Catholic faith sustained him throughout his life. Frank was a graduate of Blessed Agnes Grade School, St. Ignatius College Prep and DePaul University.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19th at St. John of the Cross Parish in Western Springs, IL. Memorial donations may be given to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation at angelman.org. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019