Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 West 131st Street
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Frank Gomulka


1932 - 2019
age 86, of Orland Park, IL passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019. Frank was born November 5, 1932 to his loving parents John and Frances Gomulka. Frank proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his beloved wife Loretta Gomulka; loving children Steve (Catherine) Gomulka, Jackie (Jim) Sanders, Deb (Paul) Voltz, and Bob (Eileen) Gomulka; cherished grandchildren Jack, Alex and Niki Voltz, Frank and Emily Gomulka, and Cole Sanders. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Reverend Henry, Henrietta, Edward, Eleanor, Adele, John, Theodore, Wojc, and Anne. A visitation for Frank will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 West 143rd Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Prayers will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:15 AM at Orland Funeral Home, before processing to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 West 131st Street for 10am Funeral Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Road, Justice, IL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019
