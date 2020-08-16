Frank Herbert Bermier, Jr., 94, passed away on August 8, 2020 at his home in Mesa, AZ. Frank was born July 6, 1926 in Chicago, Il to Frank H. & Madeline (Agosto) Bermier. He served in the United States Navy. Frank is survived by his beloved sister Ann, his son; Frank and two daughters; Mary, and Lori, and son-law, Scott, 7 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude (Trudy Malpede), his parents, Frank & Madeline, a daughter Joanne and sister Marguerite. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ, August 28, 2020, 10:00 am. Committal services will follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Mesa, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Melcher Mission Chapel, Mesa, AZ.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.