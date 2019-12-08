|
Frank passed away from complications of dementia on December 4, 2019. Born March 7, 1943, Frank was the youngest of four siblings. A life long resident of Chicago and suburbs, Frank was a U.S. Marine and a veteran of the Vietnam War. During his career Frank held management and executive positions in the field of facilities and plant operations.
A person of wide varied interests, Frank loved the Blackhawks, golf, biking, nature, opera, and fine food and wine. Frank is survived by his wife Jean DeYoung and son David Burke, two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to the or 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL. 60601. Private services have been held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019