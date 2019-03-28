|
Frank J. Carbo, 87 of Palatine, IL. Born March 31, 1931 in Chicago, IL, passed away March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores. Loving father of Lisa (Paul) Carbo Wendtland and the late Laura Ann Heyden. Proud grandfather of Joseph Paul Wendtland. Dear brother of the late Peter Carbo and the late Lucille Pizzolatto and brother-in-law of James (Carol) Mazzaro and the late Betty (Joseph) Lanzarotti. Fond uncle to many. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral Saturday, March 30, 2019, 9:30 AM from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine to St. Theresa Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine for Mass at 10 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019