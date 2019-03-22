|
Retired Sgt. of the Stone Park Police and Veteran of the U.S Army. Dearly Beloved Husband of Jeanne nee Kolkau; Proud and Loving Father of Joseph and Frank Costa; Dear Brother of Rosalie (the late Felix) De Vivo, Marie (Sia) Zandpour, the late Frances Gullo, the late John (Carole) Costa, and the late Sam and Josephine Costa; Loving Brother in law, Uncle, and Friend of many. Funeral Services Monday 10am at Carbonara Funeral Home 1515 N. 25th Ave Melrose Park to The Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mass 11am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Christ the King Mas.. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm. Please omit flowers. Visit Frank's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019