Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Costa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Costa Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank J. Costa Sr. Obituary
Retired Sgt. of the Stone Park Police and Veteran of the U.S Army. Dearly Beloved Husband of Jeanne nee Kolkau; Proud and Loving Father of Joseph and Frank Costa; Dear Brother of Rosalie (the late Felix) De Vivo, Marie (Sia) Zandpour, the late Frances Gullo, the late John (Carole) Costa, and the late Sam and Josephine Costa; Loving Brother in law, Uncle, and Friend of many. Funeral Services Monday 10am at Carbonara Funeral Home 1515 N. 25th Ave Melrose Park to The Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mass 11am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Christ the King Mas.. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm. Please omit flowers. Visit Frank's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now