FRANK J. DeROSE

FRANK J. DeROSE Obituary
age 50 of Libertyville. At Rest May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol nee: Diehl. Loving father of Angie. Dear grandfather of Bentley. Devoted son of Joseph and Flora. Dear brother of Maria and the late Sandra. Fond uncle of Joey and Christopher. Visitation Sun., May 5,2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm, Funeral Mon., May 6, 2019 9:30 am from SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Saint James Church, 134 North Av., Highwood, mass 10:00 am. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Info: 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
