Frank J. Dopek. Age 73 of Harwood Heights. Loving father of Kenny (Siobhan) Dopek. Dearest uncle of Edmund Forst, Robert Forst and John Venen. Longtime and loyal care taker of St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge. Visitation Monday, September 21, 4-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Frank's name can be made to St. Paul of the Cross Church, 320 S. Washington, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Info., www.ryan-parke.com
.