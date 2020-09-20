1/
Frank J. Dopek
Frank J. Dopek. Age 73 of Harwood Heights. Loving father of Kenny (Siobhan) Dopek. Dearest uncle of Edmund Forst, Robert Forst and John Venen. Longtime and loyal care taker of St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge. Visitation Monday, September 21, 4-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Frank's name can be made to St. Paul of the Cross Church, 320 S. Washington, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
My condolences to Frank’s family. He and I went to grade school together and re-connected at St. Paul of the Cross. Frank was always helpful, friendly and congenial and he will be missed.
Suzanne Kirkland
Classmate
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
