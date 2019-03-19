Frank J. Jallits, 88, longtime resident of Lisle, at rest March 15, 2019. Loving son of the late Frank and Rosina, nee Halper, Jallits. Frank's family immigrated from the Austrian Province of Burgenland. He is survived by cousins in Austria and had numerous friends in the Chicagoland area. His lifelong and dear friend Rudy Unger and he was deeply appreciative of the care he received from his neighbor Cindy Grippo. Frank was a 42 year employee of Jernberg Forge Co. located at Shields Ave. and Root St. in the Fuller Park neighborhood of Chicago. He was a longtime parishioner of the former St. George German Parish located at 39th St. and Wentworth Ave. in Chicago and a longtime parishoner of St. Joan of Arc in Lisle.Visitation will be held Thursday March 21 from 10:30 AM until time of Mass 11:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 820 Division St., Lisle. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers please consider Masses in his memory or Donations to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 or . Arrangements entrusted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. (630) 964-9392. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary