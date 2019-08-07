|
Frank J. Kolman, age 73, of Mount Prospect, IL passed away on August 3rd. Beloved husband and soul mate of Sandy Kolman (nee Poreda). Loving father of Paul (Angie), Kevin (Annie), Kim Rankin (James), and Tim. Proud grandpa of Ashley, Evan, Becca, Maddie, and Kinsey. Graduate of DePaul University class of 1968 and member of Phi Sigma Phi fraternity. Practiced as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner for almost 50 years. Frank was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf, biking, hiking, bowling, and attending professional sporting events. He was also active in his community as a former officer in the Jaycees, president of the Kiwanis Club, District 57 school board member and as a coach in the M.P. Little League for over 10 years, with many championship seasons. Frank and his wife loved to travel and one of his most enjoyable accomplishments was visiting all 50 states. Frank's love of family and carefree, fun loving spirit will be cherished always. Memorial visitation Saturday August 10 at St. Raymond Church 301 S I Oka Ave, Mt Prospect, IL from 9-10am, with funeral mass to directly follow. To make a lasting tribute honoring the life of Frank, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to help those in need receive the same compassionate care JourneyCare provided for our family. Contributions can be sent to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or online at www.journeycare.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019