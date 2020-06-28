Frank J. LaBanca
Frank J. LaBanca. Age 89. Hoffman Estates resident formerly of Oak Forest and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Gompers Grammar School and Pullman Tech's Last Class of 1949. Joined Pipefitters Union Local 597 in 1950 as an apprentice upon which worked into being a Business Agent for the Local. Frank grew in the Pipefitters Union to where he furthered his career into the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters in Washington D.C. There he worked as a Special Rep to the General President of the Association in the Training Department within the United States and Canadian territory, until his retirement. During his retirement Frank remained present at the Local 597 by attending monthly meetings. Member of the St Anthony Holy Name Society Bowling League. Avid Chicago Bears fan. Husband for 64 years of Donna nee Dekoker. Father of Lawrence LaBanca, Holly Swan, the late Christopher LaBanca and Bridget Prate. Grandfather of Joshua (Erin) Frederich, Samantha (Brett) Belless, Elizabeth (fiancée Lance Dennis) LaBanca, Emily (John) Irons, Mario (fiancé Lauren Kamps) LaBanca, Armando LaBanca, Chris Swan, Stephanie (Chris) Flomm, Luke Swan, Nicholas and Ava Prate. Great grandfather of Jade and Wyatt Belless, Olivia and Charlie Flomm. Son of the late Mary nee Gatto and John LaBanca. Brother of Theresa (late Charles) Lofrano and the late Anthony "Lon" (late Josephine) LaBanca. Uncle and friend of many. Burial services were private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Information Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Frank was a good and loyal friend for 50 years. He was always there for me and Im proud to call him and Donna my friends. I know he will missed by all who were fortunate to have known him. My condolences and prayers go out to Donna and the family. Rest In Peace Frank! Bill Hite
Bill Hite
Friend
June 25, 2020
I always enjoyed working with and travling on sales calls with Frank. When we went to US Steel we would always stop at the McDonald's for breakfast. We lost touch when Pope was sold 8 years ago that was unfortunate. Frank was always a good friend.
Joe Rocha
Coworker
