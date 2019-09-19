|
Frank J. Lazowski, Jr., age 79, of Willow Springs; beloved husband of Diane (nee Mizicko) for 55 years; loving dad of Frank J. (Denise) Lazowski, III., Jeff (Sharon) Lazowski, Linda (Kevin) Beardsley, & Steve (Elizabeth) Lazowski; proud Pops of Emma & Kate Lazowski, Ben Lazowski, Max, Parker, Avery & Hayley Beardsley, and Andrew Lazowski; dear brother of the late Mary Ann (the late Richard) Pitera and the late John (Mary) Lazowski; dear brother-in-law of Barb (Jerry) Bekker and the late Ed (Jeanie) Mizicko; uncle, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, September 23, from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross, Western Springs, for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019