Frank J. Muriello
Frank J. Muriello, at rest May 31st, 2020. Age 92, of Oak Park. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, nee Simpson. Loving father of Francis Daniel, David Jude (Karen), Thomas Gerard (Laurie), Paul Joseph (Sara), John Robert, Joseph Peter (Maria) and Anne Mary (the late Patrick) Farrelly. Grandfather of Marcus, Lucas, Peter, Kaylie, Michael, Daniel, Joseph, Martin, Connor, Paul, Sara, Monica, Anna, Sean and the late Ryan Farrelly. Great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of the late Rose Chausse, Marie Reichenbach and Jack Muriello. Frank devoted a lifetime of service to Ascension Church and to the Village of Oak Park. Appraiser by trade and one of the greatest appraisal minds of his generation. Due to the coronavirus funeral services were private. Info: GAMBONEY & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS at 708/420-5108


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gamboney & Son Funeral Directors
1006 Wisconsin Avenue
Oak Park, IL 60304
708-848-5667
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
To the Mueiello Family, I received a call from Kathy Flannery, telling me about Franks death. We lived next to Frank and Eileen for 7 years. We became Friends as well as neighbors. Many good times and laughs. Your Parents were special people and I will remember them in my prayers! Peace and Love Barb Graham
Barbara Graham
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
Louis Fabbri
June 4, 2020
I have known Mr. Muriello my entire life. He was always supportive of the theatrical and musical performances his son John and I were in. I will miss getting a kiss each time I saw him. Having just lost my mom, Kathleen, I know that Frank, Eileen, and Grandpa Joe are reminiscing about the neighborhood and the good old days with her. As my brother said, "Frank was one of the good guys and went straight to heaven."
Nancy Greco
June 3, 2020
I meant Frank through Real Estate. His grandson Marcus & I worked in the same office. Frank was always such a gentleman. I enjoyed spending time with him.
His family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Kohut
Barbara Kohut
Friend
June 3, 2020
Frank was a good friend of my late brothers- Gene Sullivan. May they have a good reunion in heaven
Dorothy Sullivan Bleck
June 3, 2020
Frank was the best. I enjoyed all if his stories, wisdom and humor. Ill miss seeing him at Ascension. On Eileens first anniversary we visited her grave together. It was a car ride filled with stories.
Tom Gull
Friend
