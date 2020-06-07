Frank J. Muriello, at rest May 31st, 2020. Age 92, of Oak Park. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, nee Simpson. Loving father of Francis Daniel, David Jude (Karen), Thomas Gerard (Laurie), Paul Joseph (Sara), John Robert, Joseph Peter (Maria) and Anne Mary (the late Patrick) Farrelly. Grandfather of Marcus, Lucas, Peter, Kaylie, Michael, Daniel, Joseph, Martin, Connor, Paul, Sara, Monica, Anna, Sean and the late Ryan Farrelly. Great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of the late Rose Chausse, Marie Reichenbach and Jack Muriello. Frank devoted a lifetime of service to Ascension Church and to the Village of Oak Park. Appraiser by trade and one of the greatest appraisal minds of his generation. Due to the coronavirus funeral services were private. Info: GAMBONEY & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS at 708/420-5108
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.