I have known Mr. Muriello my entire life. He was always supportive of the theatrical and musical performances his son John and I were in. I will miss getting a kiss each time I saw him. Having just lost my mom, Kathleen, I know that Frank, Eileen, and Grandpa Joe are reminiscing about the neighborhood and the good old days with her. As my brother said, "Frank was one of the good guys and went straight to heaven."

Nancy Greco