Frank J. Petrich
Frank J. Petrich WWII Army Veteran age 93, beloved husband of Dolores nee Sheppard for 65 years; loving father of Robert Petrich, Deborah Franzen and Michael (Susan) Petrich; cherished grandfather of Ryan C.F.D. (Robyn) Franzen, Matthew C.F.D. (Jennifer) Franzen and Kara Petrich; devoted great grandfather of Kenley and one on the way; dearest son of the late Anton and Anna Petrich; dear brother of Joseph (Joyce) Petrich, Rose Mary (the late Jack) Sullivan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephew. Frank retired from Local 134 IBEW, loved playing his accordion, member of the Croation Sinj Club, the Chicago Accordion Club, Elmhust and was known as Mr. Fix It. Frank never met a strawberry milkshake he didn't love. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic service are private. In lieu of flowers, Please send memorials in Frank's name to St. Jerome Catholic Church 2823 S Princeton Ave Chicago IL 60616 Funeral arrangement entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 532-3100.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
