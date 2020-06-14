Frank Russo, age 78, born in Oak Park,IL, raised a family in Glen Ellyn,IL, and retired to Phoenix, AZ, veteran of the US Army and National Guard, passed away on May 31st 2020. Frank was the loving husband of 57 years to Dorothy, beloved father of Frank (Margaret) Russo, Deborah (Richard) Albaugh, Tina (Damian) Bierman, and Joseph (Kristin) Russo; proud grandfather of Isabella, Daniella, Jake, Ethan, Carson, Stevie, Gianna, Everly, Milena, Lilah, and Joey. Dear Brother of Anne (the late James) Hoey, Lee (Richard) Graton, Tony (the late Sharon) Russo, Rose (the late Robert) Nowak, Sam Russo, and Christine (John) Kurowski and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Frank owned and operated Russo's Auto service in Oak Park, IL for over 40 years. Funeral services and a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store