|
|
Frank J. Stritzel, age 88, of Chicago, formerly of Graz, Austria, born in Oberblaschewitz, Gottschee, Slovenia. U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband for 64 years of the late Angela (née Tschischeg); loving father of Helga and Linda; cherished opa of Jenna and Kristina; loving son of the late Johann and Johanna Stritzel; dear brother of the late Anna Felber; dear brother in law of Franz (Hildegard) Tschischeg, and the late Hildegard (Franz) Huetter, son in law of the late Franz and Juliana Tschischeg; beloved onkel Franz of Annemarie (Alfred) Gerlitz, Hans (Patricia) Felber, Franz (Rosa) Huetter, Gerlinde (Wolfgang) Prock-Schauer, Hildegard (Paul) Kaufmann, Gabriele (Johann) Edegger, Werner (Karin) Tschischeg. Memorial service Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St (corner of Northwest Hwy and Rt 12) Des Plaines, Celebration of Life immediately following for friends and family until 4:00 pm. For info please call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020