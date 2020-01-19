Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Frank J. Stritzel, age 88, of Chicago, formerly of Graz, Austria, born in Oberblaschewitz, Gottschee, Slovenia. U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband for 64 years of the late Angela (née Tschischeg); loving father of Helga and Linda; cherished opa of Jenna and Kristina; loving son of the late Johann and Johanna Stritzel; dear brother of the late Anna Felber; dear brother in law of Franz (Hildegard) Tschischeg, and the late Hildegard (Franz) Huetter, son in law of the late Franz and Juliana Tschischeg; beloved onkel Franz of Annemarie (Alfred) Gerlitz, Hans (Patricia) Felber, Franz (Rosa) Huetter, Gerlinde (Wolfgang) Prock-Schauer, Hildegard (Paul) Kaufmann, Gabriele (Johann) Edegger, Werner (Karin) Tschischeg. Memorial service Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St (corner of Northwest Hwy and Rt 12) Des Plaines, Celebration of Life immediately following for friends and family until 4:00 pm. For info please call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
