Frank J. Vondrak Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Ludmilla (nee Barisch) Vondrak and the loving father of Frank (Carol) Vondrak, Margaret Vondrak, and Rita (John) O'Leary. He was the loving brother of the late Eleanor (Vladimir) Jiranek and devoted son of the late Charles and Ella Vondrak. He was a United States Marine in WWII and saw action in the Pacific Theater, particularly in the invasion of Okinawa, and in China. He proudly served as a Chicago police officer, most notably in the canine unit. He loved those dogs. He was a kind and loving man who will be deeply missed. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11am at Saint Linus Catholic Church, 10300 S. Lawler, Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.





