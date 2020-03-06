|
|
Frank J. Wills, age 82, Marine Veteran; beloved husband of Joanne, nee Lavin; loving father of Frank (Sue); Maribeth (Mike) Petersen, and Daniel; Laurie (Richard) Bruyere, and Julie (Brian) Swindle; cherished grandfather of 12; dear brother of Mary (Jack) Malone and Betty (the late Tom) Downing; also, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church, Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellness House or are appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020