Frank J. Zukoski
1931 - 2020
Frank J. Zukoski, Jr., Marine Corp Korean War Veteran, retired Sgt. C.P.D., beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Podlasek). Loving father of Roger (Chris), Donna (Richard) Nevels and Karen (Mark) Van Nieuwenhuyse. Dear grandfather of James and Laura Zukoski, Nolan Nevels, Joseph and Allison Van Nieuwenhuyse. Devoted brother of Patricia Fullerton. Funeral Monday 10:30am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of AMVETS Post 7 and F.O.P. Chicago Lodge No. 7. In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 7pm. For further information 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfhcom. MASKS MUST BE WORN FOR ALL SERVICES.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
AUG
17
Funeral
10:30 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences

August 15, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Frank will be remembered at the next Police Mass.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
August 15, 2020
Our condolences are extend to the family of Sgt. Frank Zukoski on behalf of the Chicago Police Sergeants Association. May his soul rest in peace.
Donald Januszyk
Coworker
August 13, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donna Ebeling
August 13, 2020
Sending love, prayers, and support during this difficult time. Your Dad was an inspiration and one that we will never forget!
Donna Ebeling
Friend
