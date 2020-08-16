Frank J. Zukoski, Jr., Marine Corp Korean War Veteran, retired Sgt. C.P.D., beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Podlasek). Loving father of Roger (Chris), Donna (Richard) Nevels and Karen (Mark) Van Nieuwenhuyse. Dear grandfather of James and Laura Zukoski, Nolan Nevels, Joseph and Allison Van Nieuwenhuyse. Devoted brother of Patricia Fullerton. Funeral Monday 10:30am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of AMVETS Post 7 and F.O.P. Chicago Lodge No. 7. In lieu of flowers donations to American Cancer Society
appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 7pm. For further information 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfhcom. MASKS MUST BE WORN FOR ALL SERVICES.