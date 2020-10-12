Frank James Andriacchi, 65 of Plainfield, IL was born May 16, 1955 in Chicago, IL and passed away October 6, 2020. Frank was the devoted Husband of Donna; Nee: Mulcahy/Kannberg. Loving and proud Father of Sarah, James (Jennifer), & Brian (Courtney) Kannberg. Adoring Papa of Carrie Wright, Jimmy & Scarlett Andriacchi, & Addison "Addy" Kannberg. Devoted Son of the late James & late Carrie. Cherished Brother of Maryrose & James (Susan). Dear Brother-in-law of Mary (Fred) Papp, the late Caryl Kafka Cummings, Timothy (Kathy) Mulcahy, & Joan (Jim) Walsh. Beloved Uncle of many Nieces & Nephews. Loved by many Aunts, Uncles, & Cousins. Grateful Friend of Bill W. Frank was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force; Retired lineman of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), IBEW local 9. Special thanks to our Officiating Deacon, Dr. Nick Andriacchi.
Memorial Mass will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 West 111th Street, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Social Distancing and Masks are both required inside of Church. Inurnment Private. For more info call John Rago Sons F.H. (773)-276-6056 or online guestbook at www.RagoSons.com
