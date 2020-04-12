|
|
Frank James Cahill, age 81 of Romeoville, IL. passed away Saturday April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Cahill; loving father of Steven (Lisa) Cahill; devoted grandfather of Brynn and Ryan Cahill; fond brother of James (Patricia) Cahill, Jerome (Rosemary) Cahill, Phillip Cahill, Mary (late Thomas) Green and Mary Ann (William) Dotson; preceded in death by his parents James and Anne Cahill. Mr. Cahill was a proud Army Veteran, electrical engineer and a Chicago Public School trade teacher. Frank enjoyed many years of retirement in Arizona. He especially enjoyed planning and traveling to several countries, 49 states, and many National Parks. Due to the CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic and the state of Illinois executive order, services are pending. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020