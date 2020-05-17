Frank Jerz, Jr. Age 86 of Park Ridge. Korean War Army Veteran and retired Teamsters Truck Driver. Beloved husband of the late Mary, nee Siracusa. Loving father of Frank and Mark (Joni) Jerz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private family visitation was held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. Interment followed at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.