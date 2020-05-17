Frank Jerz Jr.
Frank Jerz, Jr. Age 86 of Park Ridge. Korean War Army Veteran and retired Teamsters Truck Driver. Beloved husband of the late Mary, nee Siracusa. Loving father of Frank and Mark (Joni) Jerz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private family visitation was held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. Interment followed at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
I have worked with Frank's son Frank III for 30+ years and in that time had the pleasure to meet him a few times. Nicest man ever, and so happy to have met him. Frank III takes right after him. Frank Jr will be greatly missed.
Sandie Hammer
Friend
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
