Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
302 N. Dunton
Arlington Heights, IL
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
302 N. Dunton
Arlington Heights, IL
Frank Jirsa Obituary
Frank Jirsa, 87, of Lincolnshire. Beloved husband of Marylyn (nee Fanning) Jirsa; loving father of Karen Jirsa and Frank (Denise Williams) Jirsa; fond uncle of James (Ashleigh) Fanning and Jeff Fanning; dear great uncle to Chase and Austin Fanning and dear friend of Robert Zoltek. Memorial visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 302 N. Dunton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Kindred Hospice, Kindred Hospice, 85 W Algonquin Rd., Suite 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral info. www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
