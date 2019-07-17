|
|
Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father of the late Michael (Joan) and the late cherished grandfather of Michael W. Proud great grandfather of Michael E. and Daniel. Dear uncle and friend of many. Proudly served his country in WWII with the US Army. Visitation Wednesday, prayers at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home and Crematorium Thursday 9:30 AM then to St. Gertrude Church for mass at 10 AM. Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019