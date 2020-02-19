|
|
Frank K. Villari, age 88, of Oak Park; beloved husband of Jean nee Salerno; loving father of Frank (Sherry) and the late Julianne Villari; cherished Papa of Emma and Francesca Villari; dear brother of the late Joseph (the late Antoinette), Genevieve (the late Louis) DeRose and Julie (the late George) Seitz; fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Frank was a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign and was an engineer for over 50 years in the research and development of plastics for which he was granted multiple patents. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Saturday 9:30 a.m. to St. Bernardine Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020