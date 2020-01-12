Home

Frank KENNETH Heap


1941 - 2020
Frank Kenneth Heap, age 78, passed away peacefully at his second home in Palm Desert, CA on December 17, 2019. Frank was born on June 28, 1941 in Evanston IL. He attended Northwestern University and then went on to Law School at the University of Chicago. He achieved a successful and prestigious career as an Attorney, becoming a Senior Partner at Bell, Boyd & Lloyd in Chicago. A world traveler and rugged adventurer, Frank was a true outdoorsman and ventured on hunting and fishing trips throughout Africa, Alaska, Canada and Texas to name a few. Frank is survived by his wife (Jeannine), his former wife (Holly) and their children (Donald and Kymberly), his sister Joan (Roger Burtnette), his nieces and nephew (Lynne Valentine, Debbie (Tony) Czekala & Michael Valentine), his stepsons William (Angela) Gatz and Sean (Marcia) Gatz and grandsons, Christopher and Tyler Gatz. Per his wishes, in lieu of funeral services, a private gathering will be held. If you can, drink a Bushmills in Frank's honor, knowing he will be with you in spirit.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
