Frank Kokosioulis 84 of Park Ridge. Frank was the beloved husband of Theodora (nee Lazos) Kokosioulis; loving father of Cindy Dicicco, Aphrodite Kokosioulis, Dimitrios "Jim" Kokosioulis and Nikolas Kokosioulis; caring grandfather of Dimitra, Carmella, Fotis, Frank, Niko, Ricky and Ivonne; fond brother to many brothers and sisters. Visitation Thursday from 9am until 10:30 am at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL and proceeding to St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL service 11am. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019