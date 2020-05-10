Frank L. Bellisario
Frank L. Bellisario, age 67, of Elgin, IL. Beloved son of the late Rocco and Mary Bellisario. Dear brother of Larry (Janet) and Victor (Susan) Bellisario. Proud uncle to Jeffrey (Lucia), Michael (Mary), David (Katherine), and Samantha. Loving nephew and cousin to many. Frank spent his entire 30-year law enforcement career with the Village of Winfield Police Department. He rose through the ranks holding a variety of positions, including patrol officer, detective, sergeant and administrative sergeant, and then served as Police Chief from 2006 until his retirement in 2011. During his career in Winfield he served as a member of the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, developed the village's Internet Investigation Unit, and ran an open gym program for the Winfield school system. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Rest in peace Boomer. We will miss you!
Don Mitchell
Coworker
May 10, 2020
So sorry, Frank trained me how to be a cop in Winfield back in 89, he was a cops cop, taught me so much to this day I still utilize. He will be greatly missed. RIP sir
Gretchen Fehling
Friend
May 8, 2020
I am deeply saddened by Franks sudden and unexpected death. He was a very good, kind-hearted friend and he will be missed. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and hope memories of Frank bring peace and comfort at this time. Rest in peace, Frank.
Cindy Torraco
Friend
