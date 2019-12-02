Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Frank L. Cullen Jr. Obituary
Frank L. Cullen Jr. Loving father of April (the late Tery) Hanes, Frank (Candi) Cullen III, & Anthony Cullen. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Ember, Raven, Logan, Jonathan, & Haliey. Fond great grandfather of Adelaide. Dear brother of Diana L. (Terry) Brooks. Uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Wednesday at 11:00 am. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 2, 2019
