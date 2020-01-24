|
Frank L. Moran, 63, of Evanston, IL, beloved husband of Laurie Moran nee Krause; loving father of Eddie and Jake Moran; dear brother of Don (Lisa) and Tim Moran; caring uncle of Michael and Brett as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:30 p.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 3:00 p.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish, 9th & Linden Avenue, Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Moran family or the . Funeral info: ww.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020