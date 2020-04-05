Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Frank Neff
Frank L. Neff


1926 - 2020
Frank L. Neff Obituary
Frank L. Neff. Age 93. Beloved Husband of the late Christel. Loving Father of Ronald (Judi), Linda (Mike) Rea, and Michael (Cathy). Cherished Opa of Benjamin (Stephanie) Rea, Christy (Bill) Brown, Erica (Danny) Marzullo, Mikey Neff, and Great Opa of Trinity, Catie and Noah Rea. Beloved Brother of the late John Neff and Brother-in-law of Ernst (Mary Lou) Kohn. Loving Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Private interment was held at Mayhill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions to the Society of the Danube Swabians 625 Seegers Rd. Des Plaines, IL 60016 would be appreciated. Funeral Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Info. 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
