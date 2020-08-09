1/1
Frank L. Neubek
Frank Neubek passed away at 84 in Naples, FL. Born & raised in Chicago, IL, brother to Carl & Rudy Neubeck, and Bill Neubek. Frank attended St. Rita HS & Notre Dame '57 before becoming an architect based in Palos Heights, IL where he was active in the Builders Tee Club. He married Barbara (Babs) Corcoran. Years after they divorced, Frank married his HS sweetheart Sharron Horevitz (nee Dorner) and moved to La Grange, IL. He designed many notable buildings across Chicagoland.

In the '80s, Frank moved to Naples, FL and continued his architecture practice. Wife Sharron predeceased him in 2002. He is survived by children, Kerri, Kurt & Matthew Neubek, Patti Larchet; step-children Mark Horevitz, Rene Conti, Jill Taylor, Sherryl Lynn; 12 grandchildren & a great-grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled post-pandemic.

Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Frank was a true jewel with an open heart. We all were lucky to know him. Fond memories of a true friend.
Laura Hassell
Friend
