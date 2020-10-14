Frank LaBarbera

Frank "Buddy" LaBarbera, age 80, United States Marine Corp; beloved husband for 57 years of Adrienne (nee Fila); devoted father of Angela (Jeff) Mehalek and Joseph (Sue) LaBarbera; cherished Papi of Marissa (Tyler) Reaumond, Mia LaBarbera, Martin Mehalek, Jeffrey Mehalek, Sam LaBarbera and Josh LaBarbera; dear brother of Dolores (Matt) Kropidlowski; fond brother-in-law of Marilynn (John) Cioper and Jerry (Joan) Fila; loving cousin and uncle to many. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Funeral mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Andrew Weishar Foundation (weish4ever.org
) or The Reaumond Foundation (bobsencore.org
). Info: (708) 429-3200