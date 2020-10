Frank LaBarbera

Frank "Buddy" LaBarbera, age 80, United States Marine Corp; beloved husband for 57 years of Adrienne (nee Fila); devoted father of Angela (Jeff) Mehalek and Joseph (Sue) LaBarbera; cherished Papi of Marissa (Tyler) Reaumond, Mia LaBarbera, Martin Mehalek, Jeffrey Mehalek, Sam LaBarbera and Josh LaBarbera; dear brother of Dolores (Matt) Kropidlowski; fond brother-in-law of Marilynn (John) Cioper and Jerry (Joan) Fila; loving cousin and uncle to many. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Funeral mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Andrew Weishar Foundation ( weish4ever.org ) or The Reaumond Foundation ( bobsencore.org ). Info: (708) 429-3200