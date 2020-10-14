1/1
Frank LaBarbera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank "Buddy" LaBarbera, age 80, United States Marine Corp; beloved husband for 57 years of Adrienne (nee Fila); devoted father of Angela (Jeff) Mehalek and Joseph (Sue) LaBarbera; cherished Papi of Marissa (Tyler) Reaumond, Mia LaBarbera, Martin Mehalek, Jeffrey Mehalek, Sam LaBarbera and Josh LaBarbera; dear brother of Dolores (Matt) Kropidlowski; fond brother-in-law of Marilynn (John) Cioper and Jerry (Joan) Fila; loving cousin and uncle to many. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Funeral mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Andrew Weishar Foundation (weish4ever.org) or The Reaumond Foundation (bobsencore.org). Info: (708) 429-3200



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 14, 2020
I am sorry to hear about the passing of Buddy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Marijo Demma Rice
Family
October 13, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of the passing of cousin Buddy. My condolences to all of the family. May he rest in peace
Bill Demma
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved