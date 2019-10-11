Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
The End Zone Tap
10034 S Western Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
1941 - 2019
Frank "Goat" Lettiere was born on July 18th 1941 and passed away on October 5th 2019 at the age of 78. Frank is survived by his daughter and sons, Tracy, Josh, Jeremiah, Cody and Frank, along with his grandsons and granddaughter, Holden, Thomas, Joshua, Knoxton, and Sophia. Frank touched thousands of lives around the world. Frank was a world traveler, philosopher, hopeless romantic and a lover of life. Frank was a true horseman. His many horse adventures included his 1750 mile ride from Chicago to Cody, Wyoming in 1977. No funeral or wake services are scheduled, just a celebration of life for the man, myth and legend. Which will be held on Oct 12th 2019 at his favorite watering hole The End Zone Tap located at 10034 S Western Ave in Chicago. Celebration starts at 2pm till 2am. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
