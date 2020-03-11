Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church

Frank Lombardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Lombardo Obituary
Frank Lombardo, age 92; U.S. Army Korean War veteran; beloved husband of the late Angela, nee Cortina; loving father of Therese (Michael) Samelson, Michael and Lise Lombardo; proud grandfather of Matthew Samelson; fond brother of the late Jenny Ribando, Natale Lombardo, Vita Dellegrazio, Frances Lombardo and Grace Jops. Visitation Thurs., Mar. 12, 2020, 3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Fri., 9:30 AM to St, Emily Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. 847/394-2336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -