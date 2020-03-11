|
|
Frank Lombardo, age 92; U.S. Army Korean War veteran; beloved husband of the late Angela, nee Cortina; loving father of Therese (Michael) Samelson, Michael and Lise Lombardo; proud grandfather of Matthew Samelson; fond brother of the late Jenny Ribando, Natale Lombardo, Vita Dellegrazio, Frances Lombardo and Grace Jops. Visitation Thurs., Mar. 12, 2020, 3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Fri., 9:30 AM to St, Emily Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. 847/394-2336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020