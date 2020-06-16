Frank Lou Buchenot
Frank "Lou" Buchenot, Age 89, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Gerry". Loving father of Susan Buchenot-Macklin, Steve (Linda) Buchenot, Nan (the late John) Melligan and Bonnie (Don) Dhamer. Dear grandfather of Tim & Megan Macklin, Maureen (Tom) Cross, Danielle (Patrick McCabe) & Thomas Buchenot, Katie (Jeff) Moulton, Kelly (Phil) Rachal, Ryan (Jen) Melligan and Colleen (Aidas) Berner and great grandfather of Will, Maddie, Charlotte, Bella, Emma & Theo. Dear brother of the late Victor & Henry Buchenot, Simone Lucas and Elise Papa and brother in law of the late Marge (Bud) Sullivan. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID19 concerns Visitation & Funeral Mass will be private. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. In lieu of flowers Mass offerings or donations to St. Hubert Church would be appreciated.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
