Frank "Lou" Buchenot, Age 89, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Gerry". Loving father of Susan Buchenot-Macklin, Steve (Linda) Buchenot, Nan (the late John) Melligan and Bonnie (Don) Dhamer. Dear grandfather of Tim & Megan Macklin, Maureen (Tom) Cross, Danielle (Patrick McCabe) & Thomas Buchenot, Katie (Jeff) Moulton, Kelly (Phil) Rachal, Ryan (Jen) Melligan and Colleen (Aidas) Berner and great grandfather of Will, Maddie, Charlotte, Bella, Emma & Theo. Dear brother of the late Victor & Henry Buchenot, Simone Lucas and Elise Papa and brother in law of the late Marge (Bud) Sullivan. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.Due to COVID19 concerns Visitation & Funeral Mass will be private. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. In lieu of flowers Mass offerings or donations to St. Hubert Church would be appreciated.