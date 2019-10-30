|
Frank Lucchese, of Northbrook, IL passed away on October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Betty; his children, Neil (James Tucker), Lynn Lucchese-Soto (Robert Soto), and Dawn (Gianfranco) Isaia. Frank has nine grandchildren: Gianna, Matthew (Ashley), and Thomas Isaia; Zachary (Nina), Frank, and Elizabeth (Jennifer) Lucchese-Soto; Brooks and Rheaves Thomas; and David Pereira . A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 am at Saint Patrick Church, 950 W. Everett Rd. , Lake Forest, IL. Interment Private. Memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 [email protected] For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019