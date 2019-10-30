Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
950 W. Everett Rd
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
950 W. Everett Rd
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Frank Lucchese Obituary
Frank Lucchese, of Northbrook, IL passed away on October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Betty; his children, Neil (James Tucker), Lynn Lucchese-Soto (Robert Soto), and Dawn (Gianfranco) Isaia. Frank has nine grandchildren: Gianna, Matthew (Ashley), and Thomas Isaia; Zachary (Nina), Frank, and Elizabeth (Jennifer) Lucchese-Soto; Brooks and Rheaves Thomas; and David Pereira . A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 am at Saint Patrick Church, 950 W. Everett Rd. , Lake Forest, IL. Interment Private. Memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 [email protected] For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019
