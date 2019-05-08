|
|
Frank M. Baczek, 87. Retired from Vapor Corporation after 25 + years of service. Beloved husband of Louise and the late Joan Helen; loving father of Frank Baczek, Paul (Maurya) Baczek and Susan (Scott) Vaughan; step-father of Glenn Sukys and Gail Yu; devoted grandfather of Erin, Joanna, Valerie, Steven, Meredith, Jenna, Erica and Olivia; step-grandfather of 3; great-grandfather of 4; dear brother of the late Anthony and the late Andrew. Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Saturday, May 11, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Isaac Jogues Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019