Frank M. Balogh, 88, formerly of Morton Grove, beloved husband of the late Shirley; loving father of Deborah (Donald) Booth and Michael (Karen); dear grandfather of Daniel (Renee) Booth, Katelynn (Jake) Hochstadt, Erik Balogh, and Ryan Balogh; cherished great grandfather of Reagan and Addison. Memorial visitation at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove Friday, July 3rd from 9 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to onesight.org appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
JUL
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
