Frank M. Balogh, 88, formerly of Morton Grove, beloved husband of the late Shirley; loving father of Deborah (Donald) Booth and Michael (Karen); dear grandfather of Daniel (Renee) Booth, Katelynn (Jake) Hochstadt, Erik Balogh, and Ryan Balogh; cherished great grandfather of Reagan and Addison. Memorial visitation at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove Friday, July 3rd from 9 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to onesight.org appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.