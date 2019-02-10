|
Frank M. Fox, 83, passed away Feb. 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Dear son of the late Doris nee Browman and the late Milton F. Fox; beloved husband of Julie Fox nee Earls; loving father Margaret and Frank Jr. Fox; fond brother of Luanne and Don (Rita) Fox; dear brothers-in- law of Dan (Susie) Earls, Mary Ellen Earls , the late Tom (Sue) Earls and the late Margaret (Jack) Frank; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Frank was a graduate of Loyola Academy and the University of Notre Dame. He served on the boards of Catholic Charities, North Shore Country Club and the Baling Manufacturer's Institute. Visitation, Friday February 15, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 524 St. Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Eckstein Center 9808 N. 95th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85258 or Catholic Charities of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle St. Chicago, IL 60654.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019